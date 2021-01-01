Welcome to High Tide’s Harry’s. We are a Family Owned and Operated Seafood Restaurant located 2 miles North of the Orlando Airport that has been serving the locals Crab Legs, Lobster, Shrimp, Fresh Fish, Oysters, Steaks, Ribs, Burgers, Chicken, Pasta & more since 1995!
We are able to accommodate large parties! Please call ahead for reservations with parties of 9 or more. We have a dining room, full bar with 16 seats, a self-seating lounge area with booths and high tops, our enclosed Florida Room that hosts our Oyster Bar where you can get oysters shucked fresh right in front of you, and four tables of outdoor seating on our outside patio.
(Fresh products like Blue Crabs are seasonal, or have limited and may be unavailable, please call ahead to inquire about availability and reserve)