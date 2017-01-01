Come to High Tides any Monday and enjoy 25% off all food and drinks.

High Tide Harry’s would like to say THANK YOU to all of our loyal customers for 22 great years of serving you and for helping us be voted #1 in the 2017 Foodie Awards as, “The best seafood restaurant in Orlando” by the Orlando Sentinel

Steak and Lobster Mania

All steaks are Choice Black Angus Beef

6oz Filet $19.99

10oz Filet $29.99

12oz NY Strip $19.99

6oz Filet & 1 lb King Claws $39.99

12oz NY Strip & 1 lb King Claws $39.99

6oz Filet & 6oz Lobster Tail $29.99

10oz Filet & 12oz Lobster Tail $49.99

1-12oz Lobster Tail $29.99

2-12oz Lobster Tails $49.99

1lb King Crab Claws $29.99

½lb Lump Lobster Dinner $19.99

*All entrees come with 2 sides. Fresh products may be subject to availability.

Prices and menu items may change without notification. Cannot guarantee medium well or well done steaks.

The REEL Crab House

We’ve Got Crabs

Big Alaskan Crab Feast – 1 lb. each of our King and Snow Crab

The Deadliest Catch – 1/2 lb. each of our King, Snow and Dungeness Crab

King Crab – Every queen needs a king Available 1 lb, 2 lb, 3 lb

Dungeness – Sweet & meaty, a west coast favorite, now popular everywhere Available 1 lb, 2 lb, 3 lb

Snow Crab – The pride of the northwest, Eskimos know snow Available 1 lb, 2 lb, 3 lb

Soft Shell Crabs – Two large soft shell blues battered & fried or sautéed, “Hey, life’s hard,

eat soft shell crabs”

Seasonal Crabs (subject to availability)

Steamed Blue Crabs – Brought in live & steamed right here at High Tide Harry’s 1/2 Doz. or Doz.

Garlic Crabs – Our fresh blues cleaned and sautéed in our garlic sauce 1/2 Doz. or Doz.

Stone Crab – So popular, it’s only available half of the year Available 1 lb, 2 lb

We will gladly spice up your crab in garlic butter or old bay seasoning

(Because our seafood is fresh, items may be subject to availability.)

We have no affiliation with PostMates On Demand Delivery, GrubHub or All Menus Delivery Services.